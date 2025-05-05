Barclays PLC Buys 53,354 Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) by 147.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,354 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Capricor Therapeutics were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,420,000 after acquiring an additional 700,243 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 241,279 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,991,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CAPR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 6.9 %

CAPR stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $541.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.95% and a negative net margin of 146.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.