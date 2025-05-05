Barclays PLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,557,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after acquiring an additional 130,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,323,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 495,325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jordan Neeser acquired 20,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,400. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,103.30. This trade represents a 76.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $434,350. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

IE opened at $6.33 on Monday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $15.00 target price on Ivanhoe Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

