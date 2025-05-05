Barclays PLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Insider Activity at AxoGen

In other news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $264,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,835. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,937.98. The trade was a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Further Reading

