Barclays PLC Increases Position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,336 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 21,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $142,941.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 856,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,773,187.44. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Karlin sold 6,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $46,074.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 446,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,232.98. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,391 shares of company stock valued at $204,835 in the last ninety days. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

MNMD stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. Mind Medicine has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $10.44.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.