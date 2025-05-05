Barclays PLC Purchases 12,124 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Evolus by 17,440.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Evolus by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EOLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other Evolus news, insider Rui Avelar sold 27,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $370,007.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 362,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,312.42. This represents a 7.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 12,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $167,415.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,183 shares in the company, valued at $418,057.17. This trade represents a 28.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,575 shares of company stock worth $794,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $12.08 on Monday. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $778.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

