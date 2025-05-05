Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RBLX. OTR Global upgraded shares of Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. FBN Securities began coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Roblox’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $395,455.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,534,574.49. This represents a 4.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,468 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $274,067.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,261.22. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,399 shares of company stock worth $45,431,661. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 16.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 819.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

