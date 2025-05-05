Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $298.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $156.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.85.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB opened at $123.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.45. Biogen has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.13.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. This trade represents a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,748,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,561,238,000 after purchasing an additional 70,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,709,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 13,574.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,919,000 after buying an additional 2,648,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $355,569,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,537,000 after buying an additional 499,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

