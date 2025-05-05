Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Brady by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 177,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Brady by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brady by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,243,000 after purchasing an additional 59,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 54,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRC opened at $71.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.75. Brady Co. has a one year low of $59.72 and a one year high of $77.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.48.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $356.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.21 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

