Brokerages Set Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNSA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, COO Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $273,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,250.75. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $203,194.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,553.60. The trade was a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,548 shares of company stock worth $5,210,745. 54.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,452,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,289,000 after purchasing an additional 557,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 277,827 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 263,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,955,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSA opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.49 and a beta of 0.31.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

