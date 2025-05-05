Brokerages Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) PT at $60.80

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. China Renaissance lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Macquarie downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period.

EDU opened at $49.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.25. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $89.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

