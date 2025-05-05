Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $966.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.88.
Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 10.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Brookline Bancorp Company Profile
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.
