Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $966.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 10.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 106,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 109.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 338,050 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 878,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 236,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

