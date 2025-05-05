Bruker (BRKR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Bruker to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $763.83 million for the quarter. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.670-2.720 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, analysts expect Bruker to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRKR opened at $40.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

