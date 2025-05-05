BWS Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for TriMas

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Analysts at BWS Financial lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriMas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for TriMas’ FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.41 million. TriMas had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

TriMas Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of TriMas

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $24.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. TriMas has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TriMas by 815.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TriMas by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in TriMas by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.78 per share, with a total value of $51,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $228,850.14. This represents a 29.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $49,993.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,531.52. This represents a 7.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 929,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,278,549 in the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

About TriMas

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.