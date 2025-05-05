Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $7,678,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 386,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 319,164 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,485,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 431,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 183,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,019.17. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ CENX opened at $17.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.70. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

