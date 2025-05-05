Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post earnings of ($0.60) per share and revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. On average, analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLF stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,952.32. The trade was a 68.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,074.90. This represents a 3.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $243,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Glj Research lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

