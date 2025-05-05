DA Davidson Weighs in on Wabash National Q2 Earnings

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Wabash National in a research note issued on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.32). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wabash National by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,468,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after buying an additional 269,846 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Wabash National by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,059,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after buying an additional 99,360 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 930,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 49,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 69,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.91%.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

