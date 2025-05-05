Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Digi International worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 868.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Digi International by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $28.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. Digi International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). Digi International had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 8.45%. Analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGII. StockNews.com upgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Digi International from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

