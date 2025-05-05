Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 122,695 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 947,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,695 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $37,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $50,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at $350,516.46. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $120,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 77,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,822.60. This represents a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $38.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.