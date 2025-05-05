Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 17,929 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,667,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.47% of Kosmos Energy worth $39,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,032,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 962,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 124,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 37,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 138,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $432,709.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,959,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,352,080. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher James Ball sold 84,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $264,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,639,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,566. This represents a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,956 shares of company stock valued at $973,303 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 4.6 %

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $815.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.94.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $397.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.