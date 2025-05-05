Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $33,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VITL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Vital Farms Trading Up 2.0 %

VITL stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.32 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $784,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,942,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,893,645.20. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $1,520,227.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,736 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,865.84. The trade was a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,124 shares of company stock worth $3,019,308. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

