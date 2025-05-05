Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,455 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.50% of Old Second Bancorp worth $35,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $73.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Several analysts have commented on OSBC shares. Stephens cut their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

