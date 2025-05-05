Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 10,193 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,838,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $39,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 499.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 86,147 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 173,270 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

NYSE:GNK opened at $13.62 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $584.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 13,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $189,883.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,215.12. This represents a 19.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter George Allen sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $125,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,251 shares in the company, valued at $631,703.96. The trade was a 16.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $402,216. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Dnb Nor Markets raised Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

