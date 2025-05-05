Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 31,453 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,453 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Southern Copper worth $38,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Southern Copper by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 259,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 232,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 998,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,032,000 after acquiring an additional 331,319 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.4 %

SCCO opened at $90.23 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.09. The company has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.30.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 40.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 61.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.