Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 5,446 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $34,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 1,306.6% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 56,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $184.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.08 and a 200 day moving average of $169.22. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

