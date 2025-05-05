Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,296,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,508 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Clearwater Paper worth $38,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 322.8% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 218,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 166,653 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $5,418,000. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $1,376,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

In related news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $74,228.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,109.28. The trade was a 3.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $26.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.22. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.53). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.00 million.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

