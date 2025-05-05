Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,316,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $38,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

CPF stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $721.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPF

About Central Pacific Financial

(Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.