Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.45% of Liquidity Services worth $34,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 37,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,477,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,969,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 7,500 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $264,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,625.75. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beatriz V. Infante sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $176,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,526.40. This trade represents a 5.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,708. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LQDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LQDT

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.42 million, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.