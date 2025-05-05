Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,832,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,154 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.97% of Pacira BioSciences worth $34,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCRX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 423,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 779.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 175,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 45,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $26.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

