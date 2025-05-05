Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,991,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 89,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 144,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

In related news, Director Gautam Patel sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,808,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,099,085.40. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $41,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,578,209 shares in the company, valued at $405,628,045.15. This represents a 9.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX opened at $7.97 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $695.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.78 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

