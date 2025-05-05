Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $33.58 Million Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,038,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $33,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 227.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $33.66 on Monday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.52 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

