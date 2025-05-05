Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $34.76 Million Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244,241 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.83% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $34,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $41,421,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 443.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,605 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $10,552,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,300,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,841,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $13.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.22 million, a PE ratio of -272.15, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCRN. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

