Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $35.22 Million Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,716,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,517 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Conduent worth $35,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Conduent by 526.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,216,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,849 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 1,437,479 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,506,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 1,370,961 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Conduent by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,317,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 1,162,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Stock Up 0.9 %

CNDT stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.52.

About Conduent

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Conduent had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

