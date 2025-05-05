Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $35.38 Million Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,013,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Energizer were worth $35,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Energizer by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Energizer from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NYSE:ENR opened at $26.41 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

