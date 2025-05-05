Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.02 Million Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.17% of MGP Ingredients worth $36,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1,167.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg purchased 5,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.59 per share, with a total value of $174,291.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 358,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,518.41. The trade was a 1.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,417 shares of company stock worth $905,556 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MGPI. Lake Street Capital raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $31.89 on Monday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $92.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $678.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.14 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

