Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.20 Million Holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.47% of Warby Parker worth $36,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRBY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Warby Parker by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WRBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $657,783.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,562.72. The trade was a 53.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. This represents a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WRBY opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 2.00. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

