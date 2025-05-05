Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.27 Million Holdings in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MSG Entertainment were worth $36,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSG Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,454,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MSG Entertainment by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 413,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 185,670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MSG Entertainment by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 182,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MSG Entertainment by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSG Entertainment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,477,000 after buying an additional 52,731 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSG Entertainment news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 67,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $2,078,747.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,224.40. This represents a 91.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MSG Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. MSG Entertainment has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.22.

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.60). MSG Entertainment had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 323.63%. Equities research analysts predict that MSG Entertainment will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MSG Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

