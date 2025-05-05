Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.59 Million Stock Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 758,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Northwest Pipe worth $36,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWPX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northwest Pipe news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,548. This trade represents a 4.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Pipe Price Performance

Shares of NWPX opened at $38.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWPX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti raised Northwest Pipe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NWPX

About Northwest Pipe

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.