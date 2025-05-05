Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.81 Million Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,855,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $37,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 589.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNLI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair raised shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

