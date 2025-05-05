Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $39.34 Million Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,506,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.47% of Heartland Express worth $39,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTLD. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.53 million, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

