Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $39.89 Million Stock Holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Adeia were worth $39,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Adeia alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adeia by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adeia in the 4th quarter valued at $2,470,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Adeia by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adeia by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Adeia by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Stock Up 2.0 %

ADEA opened at $12.61 on Monday. Adeia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.22 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 17.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADEA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADEA

About Adeia

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.