Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 182.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $34,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $3,518,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 102.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 208,613 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.54 per share, for a total transaction of $283,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,852 shares in the company, valued at $32,318,688.08. This represents a 0.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Moreno bought 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.85 per share, for a total transaction of $624,113.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 231,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,969,441.55. This trade represents a 2.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $89.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.41. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $75.06 and a 1-year high of $181.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -899.41 and a beta of 1.64.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.