Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,721,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $33,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 164,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 130,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

CFFN opened at $5.79 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $768.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James G. Morris bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,995 shares in the company, valued at $571,631.70. This trade represents a 17.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,924. The trade was a 17.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $311,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

