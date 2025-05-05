Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,242,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,885 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.44% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $34,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,849,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,299,000 after purchasing an additional 243,372 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,815,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after buying an additional 2,445,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,331,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,295,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,114,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,009,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,561,000 after acquiring an additional 97,191 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.95. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $87.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 415.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

