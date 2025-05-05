Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 259,517 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,923,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.18% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $35,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 505.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 144,014 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,114,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 136,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after purchasing an additional 366,227 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FWRG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $706,675.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,075.92. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 5,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $96,539.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,880.08. The trade was a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

