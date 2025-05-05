Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.89% of Camden National worth $36,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 18,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Camden National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Camden National by 2,615.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAC opened at $39.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $668.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.64. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.41%.

CAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Camden National from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

