Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.82% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $37,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at $588,564.48. This trade represents a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $72.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.05, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.44. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.77 and a 12 month high of $108.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $180.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

