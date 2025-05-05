Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $38,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 776,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.72, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $104.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 444.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

