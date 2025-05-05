Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,738,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.54% of Ardmore Shipping worth $33,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 255.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,777 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 334,704 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 97,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 78,524 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 43,862 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,413,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 279,403 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

ASC opened at $9.81 on Monday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $396.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 10.46%.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

(Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.