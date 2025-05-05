Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.70% of Northeast Bank worth $35,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Northeast Bank by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 278.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Northeast Bank by 136.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter.

NBN stock opened at $83.57 on Monday. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $110.35. The firm has a market cap of $685.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.84.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.09 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

