Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,234,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,072,544 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Gerdau worth $38,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gerdau alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Gerdau by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 320,404 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 208,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth $1,279,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Gerdau by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,355,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 188,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Price Performance

NYSE:GGB opened at $2.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GGB. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gerdau from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Monday, April 7th.

View Our Latest Report on Gerdau

Gerdau Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.